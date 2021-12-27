**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF CONNECTICUT TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING**
This morning we are staring out the day in the 20s and 30s, with some peeks of sunshine. Clouds will quickly increase as the morning progresses. We may see a few flurries this afternoon, but after 8PM we are expecting some light snow and/or a light wintry mix. The result will be some tricky overnight travel, and the morning commute may be impacted too. Take it slowly, or plan for a few extra minutes as you hit the roads. It's not a huge storm by any means, but even a coating of freezing rain is enough to cause some issues. Temperatures along the immediate shoreline are expected to stay above freezing overnight, so icing will not be an issue there.
Precipitation ends early tomorrow morning as a warm front lifts northward. We'll see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40's. That's above normal for this time of the year.
Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, another quick system moves through. This one also may bring us a bit of a wintry mix and rain. Wednesday stays mostly cloudy with spot showers in the afternoon. Highs staying in the 40s.
LATE WEEK…
Thursday we're tracking more rain as an area of low pressure tracks close to southern New England. A cold front will drop Thursday night. There will be a subtle decrease in temperatures for Friday. The winds will give us a cold morning, but the afternoon will feature some sunshine. New Year’s Eve at midnight will be cold, cloudy, and dry.
The weekend is a different story. We will be just shy of hitting 40 degrees. Plenty of rain is expected as a broad system drives through the area. Some mixed precipitation may fall Saturday morning, but most places will stick with rain showers through this storm. Expect the winds and rain to ramp up on Sunday. It will not be the best weekend for any sort of outdoor plans.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
