TODAY...
Winter arrived today at 5:02 this morning! It is marked by the winter solstice, which is the "shortest day" of the year with the least amount of sunlight. But afterwards, we can expect more gradual daylight with each coming day. Yay!
This morning we woke up to a foggy, and icy start! A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect through 9am for a lot of the state. And since temperatures were below freezing in many cities and towns, the fog and drizzle was actually freezing on contact. We call this "freezing fog" which caused icy spots on the roads, sidewalks, driveways, etc.
The fog and low level cloudiness will be tough to get rid of today. Temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 30s inland, near 40 along the shoreline. A coastal storm is passing to the east of CT today. The precipitation will be close by, but not close enough to cause any issues for us.
Overnight, we may see a passing snow shower, or even a quick coating of snow, especially in the western half of the state as a disturbance swings through. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows near 30.
Tonight, the "Great Conjunction" is occurring! You may have heard it being referred to as the "Christmas Star." Although planets cross paths regularly, this is the first time in 800 years where Jupiter and Saturn are appearing so close to each other in the night sky! (Even though in the solar system they are still hundreds of millions of miles apart! Isn't that crazy?) The forecast is not on our side to see this. But if we do get some holes in the cloud cover, the best time to see this bright planet conjunction is an hour after sunset, so roughly 5:20. Look in the SW sky to view it. And if you miss it tonight, experts say you can still see it tomorrow night. It just might not be as bright and close! And if you have binoculars or a telescope, you might even be able to see Jupiter's 4 moons!
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY...
After a cloudy, and perhaps foggy start again tomorrow, the afternoon on Tuesday should become partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 30s/ lower 40s.
High pressure will crest over New England by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday should be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Wednesday looks like the pick of the week!
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY...
There is the potential for a powerful wind and rainstorm for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Our models are coming into better agreement regarding the timing. At this point, Christmas Eve day is looking mainly dry. But as the storm approaches, rain may develop in the late afternoon or evening hours. A strong southerly wind will develop too. Gusts upwards of 50 mph are possible overnight Thursday into Friday. The rain will be heavy at times overnight into early Christmas morning too, with 1-2+" of rain certainly possible. Temperatures will climb into the 50s!
At the moment, we're tracking the potential for very heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, isolated power outages, and even flooding from the rain combined with snow melt. These could all be big concerns for us! Not what we want for a holiday.
So far next weekend is looking partly to mostly sunny and chilly, with temperatures in the 30's.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
