THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After warming to the low and mid-70s, temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s this evening into the 60s. Overnight, under a mainly clear sky, they’ll bottom out from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Our cloudier weather as of late is compliments of an offshore, stalled frontal boundary. Tomorrow will again be grey, but primarily dry and continued cool with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 70s (normal high is 85). While most of the time we’ll be rain-free, some showers could clip southeastern CT late afternoon. Then, at night, that boundary shifts to the west (closer to us), at the same time a wave of low pressure rides along it, increasing the likelihood for rain (perhaps heavy at times). Any rain that lingers into Thursday should end during the morning, with perhaps some partial clearing during the afternoon.
We’ll end the week dry with temps trending warmer, with increasing sunshine. Highs Friday should reach the mid to upper 80s.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend features a return of higher humidity. Temperatures will be above average, likely reaching 85-90 both days inland, mid-80s at the shoreline. Overall, the weekend will be primarily dry... but an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out (more so Sunday, than Saturday).
NEXT WEEK…
Next week, expect more of the same: near 90° heat & high humidity with afternoon pop-up storm chances.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 1st, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 1st of August last year, there were 27 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
