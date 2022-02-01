THE REST OF THE WEEK…
It's a fairly nice start to February! Temperatures are up from yesterday a couple degrees in the 20s and low 30s and by the afternoon, despite an increase in cloud cover thanks to an easterly, onshore flow, they should peak in the mid-30s. This is closer to what is considered typical for highs on the first day of February.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, but even milder as temperatures peak near if not above the 40-degree mark as the flow becomes more southwesterly. By Thursday, our pattern becomes more unsettled as a slow moving cold front moves into the region. Before it arrives, temperatures should reach 40 to 45. Then rain becomes likely – especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
The big unknown right now surrounds the timing of when colder air arrives Thursday night into Friday. Current thinking: we start Friday with rain but then everything is on the table… from freezing rain and sleet to snow. This happens as temperatures drop as we close out the week. We’ll start the day mild, then they’ll go below freezing Friday afternoon. There are major timing differences, it is certainly a timeframe we will monitor very closely and keep you updated as we get closer in time!
THE WEEKEND…
Behind the late-week storm system, another Arctic air mass settled in. Both weekend days should be dry and bright. Saturday, we’re forecasting highs in the 20s; then Sunday, closer to 30.
NEXT WEEK…
A lot can change, as we’re 7 days out, but a little wintry mix could be around to start next week. Otherwise, Monday should feature a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid-30s.
YESTERDAY MORNING’S COLD…
As temperatures bottomed out in the single digits, and even subzero inland… they reached levels not achieved in almost 3 years! For the Hartford Area, as measured at Bradley Airport, the low was -2! The last time it was that cold was on February 2nd, 2019. In case you're wondering, the record low for January 31st is -12 from 1948.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
