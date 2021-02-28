TONIGHT…
A weak warm front will push into New England tonight producing scattered, light rain. This will likely produce areas of fog. Visibility could briefly come down to a half mile. Overnight lows will remain above freezing except in the high terrain.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
***Wind Advisory 4 PM Monday – 10 am Tuesday***
The first day of March start off with pleasant but wet conditions. Showers should end abruptly by 10 AM as dry air punches into Southern New England. This dry, arctic air is the cold front responsible for the Wind Advisory. Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s by noon. The cold front hits and temperatures freefall into Tuesday morning. Winds will strengthen through the evening. Some Great Lake moisture and intense forcing may result in a few snow squalls. This could create a quick inch of localized snow for the evening commute. Dry air overwhelms the state by midnight, and we have no chance of precipitation into Tuesday.
Winds will peak around midnight Monday and occasional 50 mph gusts will be possible, impressively through 10 AM. Isolated power outages are possible and most likely in the Berkshires. We’ll see blue skies on Tuesday, but the wind chills will make it feel unbearable, especially after some of our recent mild weather. The wind chills before sunrise will be subzero.
LATE WEEK…
The northwest flow doesn’t flip, but it does back off allowing temperatures to recover on Wednesday to near average. Wednesday and Thursday are the featured days of the forecast with light winds, plenty of sun and temperatures in the 40s. Northwest flow intensifies on Friday with another cold front. These wind chills won’t be quite as concerning as Tuesday, but it'll certainly be tough cold to encounter.
It looks like the lobe of arctic air will park over New England. Temperatures struggle through the upcoming weekend in the 30s. The next big storm system is far from the horizon.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
