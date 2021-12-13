THE WEEK AHEAD…
Cloud cover will linger for the start of today. It’s a chilly start, but by this afternoon, we'll turn things around. It’ll feel comfortable in the sun with temps expected to climb into the lower 50s. High pressure will stick around for Tuesday, which should make for another super nice day. We’re expecting partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temps will be similar to where they're headed today, just above the 50 degree mark.
Wednesday will have far more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will cool down to average, which is about 41 degrees for this time of year. It’s possible to see some sprinkles late at night, but the rain should hold off until early Thursday. A warm front will be responsible for this rain and will also spike the temperatures up. Thursday will start off cool and end quite mild. The shoreline and some spots inland will reach 60 degrees. Most of Thursday will not bring measurable precipitation. Sprinkles and mist will be possible after the morning showers.
A cold front will move through on Friday. For now, we're calling for showers to develop late in the day. It’ll be breezy too! Temperatures remarkably break 50 degrees again.
THE WEEKEND…
A convergence zone sets up over New England on Saturday and is expected to bring precipitation. It’s unclear if it’ll be rain, snow, or mix. Even if the system arrives late Saturday, accumulating snow will be most likely for Western Massachusetts. At this point, it looks like rain for us. Sunday will start in the 20s. We're expecting mostly sunny skies with chilly temps in the lower 40s during the afternoon.
Meteorologist Scot Haney
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
