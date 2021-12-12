THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure is settling into the Northeast. This will help calm the winds down. Cold air will settle down the to the surface tonight. We will have insulating cloud cover, so the end result is temperatures near freezing for the overnight low. You’ll want your coat tonight even though you didn’t need it earlier.
NEXT WEEK…
Cloud cover will linger for the start of Monday. It’ll be a cold start, but the afternoon will turn things around. It’ll feel comfortable in the sun and 50s by lunchtime. High pressure will stick around for Tuesday, which should make for another super nice day. This will be our sunniest day of the week. We’re still expecting partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It’ll be slightly cooler, but we still get above 50 degrees for the high.
Wednesday will have far more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will cool down to average. It’s possible to see some sprinkles late at night, but the rain should hold off until early Thursday. The warm front will be responsible for this rain and will also spike the temperatures up. Thursday will start off cool and end mild. The shoreline and some spots inland will reach 60 degrees. Most of Thursday will not bring measurable precipitation. Sprinkles and mist will be possible after the morning showers.
Friday is the cold front. For now, it arrives early, so many of us may miss the showers it brings. This timing ensures not thunderstorms, but some moderate rain is possible. It’ll be breezy on Friday after the front departs. It will also get sunnier into the afternoon. Temperatures remarkably break 50 degrees again.
THE WEEKEND…
A convergence zone sets up over New England on Saturday and will bring precipitation. It’s unclear if it’ll be rain, snow, or mix. Even if the system arrives late Saturday, accumulating snow will be most likely for Western Massachusetts. Rain has the best chance of falling. Sunday will start in the 20s. It’ll be a sunnier and colder end to the weekend.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.