A cold front will move into Connecticut tomorrow afternoon, but it won’t have much moisture to work with. Therefore, there will only be a slight chance for a passing shower. Otherwise, we can expect a mostly cloudy sky followed by some late day clearing. Before the front arrives, temperatures will peak in the 60s to near 70 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal.
High pressure will bring much cooler weather to the state tomorrow night and Sunday. The mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas tomorrow night, and the sky will become clear. By Sunday, it will feel much more like October again with highs in the 50s! Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be bright and sunny. However, we may see an increase in cloud cover later in the day.
Clouds will continue to overspread the state Sunday night, and some light rain could develop before dawn. Lows will be near 40.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
A nearly stationary frontal boundary to the south of New England will bring cloudy, wet weather to Connecticut early next week. We can expect rain from time to time Monday and Tuesday. Plus, the combination of clouds and a cool northeasterly flow will limit highs to the 50s both days. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
This is where the forecast becomes tricky. It is possible the frontal boundary will be the focus for more rain during the middle and end of next week. It is also possible the front will shift far enough to the south of New England so that drier weather will prevail. We will also have to keep an eye on a strong low pressure system that will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast toward the end of the week.
At this point, the GFS is much wetter than the European Model. The GFS is forecasting periods of rain Wednesday and Thursday with the main event coming Thursday and Friday morning as the storm slips out to sea to our south. Meanwhile, the European Model keeps the bulk of the rain to our south, but barely!
There is a chance we’ll see very little sunshine next week. Plus, while this week was unseasonably mild, next week will be quite cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
DROUGHT UPDATE…
The drought monitor was updated yesterday, and conditions are a little better thanks to 2 rounds of heavy rain last week. Northern and Eastern Connecticut are no longer in an extreme drought. Instead, that region is now in a severe drought, which isn't quite as bad. Across the rest of the state, conditions range from a moderate drought to abnormally dry. The bottom line, we need more rain and hopefully we’ll get some next week!
HURRICANE EPSILON…
Epsilon is a Category 1 hurricane and it is now centered to the northeast of Bermuda (moving away from the island). Epsilon will curve northeastward out to sea over the weekend far away from the coast of New England.
Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the season and the 10th hurricane! It was also the 4th major hurricane of the season. Epsilon was a Category 3 hurricane earlier this week. The next tropical storm will be named Zeta. If that happens, the record for the greatest number of named storms in a year (set in 2005) will be tied! However, Zeta didn’t develop until December 30th in 2005. Zeta could develop a lot earlier this year, and if we go beyond Zeta, the record will be broken!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
