THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Winds are calm, for now. Skies will become cloudier as warmer air is lifted into Southern New England. Another chilly night is ahead. Temperatures will fall into the 30s.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Temperatures will spike up to the upper 50s Monday afternoon. The warm front will trigger some showers and isolated thunderstorms around sunrise. There may be some thunder, but no organized thunderstorms will be possible. If you sleep in, you might miss this first round of rain. Winds will get stronger throughout the day and peak in the evening. 30 to 40 mph winds gusts can be expected across the entire state, but an occasional 50 mph wind gust is possible, especially near the shoreline. Tough to complain about 50s in December, but winds could cause some isolated power outages. It’ll be overcast, but the cold front related rain won’t arrive until sunset.
Tuesday will be significantly cooler behind the cold front. Lingering breeze on Tuesday morning will create an uncomfortable wind chill. The afternoon will be lovely with mostly sunny skies and lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
Forecast confidence has dipped today, although we are getting closer to the event. It’s unclear how far south the low-pressure system will go. In all cases, we are on the cold side of the system, so temperatures will only reach the mid and upper-30s. If the storm comes farther north we could be looking at 1-3” of snow. If it drifts too far south, nothing is possible.
I think we’ll see light accumulations Wednesday evening, but not much more can be said given the low predictability. Lingering snow showers could last into Thursday morning.
WEEKEND…
Another system arrives Friday afternoon. It will initially start as a mix and shift to rain. It will roughly be the same temperatures as Thursday, but given the time of arrival, rain is expected.
Saturday will be warmer. Any showers we get on Saturday or Sunday will be in the form of rain. Sunday will be another relatively mild day. Showers will be isolated throughout the weekend. Might be some nice weather to go for a late fall hike!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.