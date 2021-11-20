SATURDAY RECAP...
It was a very pleasant Saturday across the state. A little cooler than normal, but a light wind and a fair amount of sunshine made it feel like a nice November Saturday. The high climbed to 46 in Hartford, 47 in New Haven, and 46 today in Chester.
TONIGHT-TOMORROW...
Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures initially will drop into the middle 30's, and then rise a bit by the time morning hits.
Tomorrow, Sunday, we will start out with some clouds, and mix with sunshine throughout the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the south, drawing up some milder air. As a result, temperatures will be slightly warmer than today, topping out in the middle 50s. The exception will be in the hill towns. Highs there will approach the upper 40's to near 50. As we head towards the evening, our chance of seeing showers increases as a cold front approaches. Best chance of rain will be late Sunday, into early Monday.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
Monday morning's commute will be wet, but the sun should make an appearance by lunchtime after the cold front passes through. We can expect a quarter of an inch, to a half an inch of rainfall out of this system. Early highs will be in the middle 50's, but colder air will be filtering in behind the front. Temperatures will drop during the second half of Monday, and the winds will pick up out of the northwest. Overnight low's Monday will drop into the 20's.
Tuesday brings a a big chill. It will be windy and cold! Sunshine will be bright and abundant but a northwest wind will keep the wind chill (what you feel) in the 20s most of the day. Temperatures will be anywhere from the upper 30s in northern spots to low 40s. The coolest night will be Tuesday into Wednesday where lows will be in the mid-20s!
A big ocean storm will meander to the east of New England on Wednesday and Thursday, and luckily it will be far enough from us to cause any issues. Highs on Wednesday, the busy travel day, will be in the 40s to near 50. The sky should be mostly sunny. Thanksgiving also looks bright and sunny, and breezy. Outdoor plans are a go- whether a Turkey trot or having a feast outside! Temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Black Friday should be dry early, and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another front may bring more rain later Friday, but clearing out in time for the weekend.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
SATURDAY’S TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
