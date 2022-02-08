THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Initially it will be a little breezy and also mostly cloudy this evening. Temperatures will drop through the 30s into the 20s. Then, overnight, clouds erode and the wind will diminish. This will allow temperatures to bottom out in the 20s statewide… still above average, but colder than last night.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Our ‘Hump Day’ will feature ample sunshine and a calmer wind thanks to high pressure building into the region. After a chilly start, temperatures during the afternoon warm into the lower 40s. So like today, temperatures will be above average and this is a trend that continues into the weekend.
Thursday won’t be as bright as tomorrow thanks to a frontal system moving through the region. It won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but an isolated rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Relatively cooler air lags behind, so temps should reach 45 to 50.
We’ll end the week under a sunny sky with highs between 40 and 45.
THE WEEKENED…
The weekend starts mild, then ends cold. Temperatures Saturday should exceed the 50-degree mark! It could be a close call for a record, as it currently stands at 54 for the Hartford Area (from 1999). As the day progresses, we’ll see an increase in cloudiness as an Arctic cold front heads our way. It also won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but the shot of cold air will be substantial. Sunday, despite increasing sunshine, temperatures only peak near freezing. The wind will make it feel even colder!
NEXT WEEK…
A coastal storm develops to our south Sunday night into Monday, how close it comes to CT is to be determined as the model spread is large. For now, we’re forecasting dry, bright but cold weather for Valentine’s Day (Monday), with highs in the 20s! We’ll be monitoring this closely as a shift west could mean some sort of impact for Southern New England.
Tuesday is a dry day with sunshine. After starting out int the teens, temperatures should rebound to the 30s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
