THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A few isolated showers will move across the state this evening. Otherwise, a partly cloudy sky will become mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening and there will be a brisk west-northwesterly breeze. It’ll be a very pleasant evening for the Hartford Yard Goats home opener, although you will need a jacket! The first pitch is a 7:05. It is going to be chilly overnight with lows 37-46.
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will be the last cooler than normal day for a while. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s. The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area for May 12th is 71 degrees. Sunshine will mix with clouds during the afternoon, and a passing shower will be possible in some communities.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night, and lows will range from 40-45.
THURSDAY…
Quite likely the nicest day of the week! A sprawling area of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. Highs will be near 70, give or take a few degrees. There will be a dry northwesterly breeze as well.
Thursday night will be clear and cool, and the wind will become very light. Lows will be in the 40s.
FRIDAY…
The chance for a shower will return for the end of the week. Friday morning will be mostly sunny, then the sky will become partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. That’s when we’ll see the best chance for hit-or-miss showers. At least it will be seasonably mild with highs ranging from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s inland.
THE WEEKEND…
The air aloft will be a bit unstable both days. Therefore, sunshine will mix with a lot of clouds during the afternoon and there will be a chance for a passing shower. On a positive note, it is going to be a very comfortable weekend with daytime highs in the lower 70s Saturday, and 70-75 on Sunday! Nighttime lows in the mid to upper 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Temperatures will continue to trend upward. Monday will be partly sunny, and highs will be in the 70s. Tuesday could be even warmer according to the European Model. Temperatures could rise close to 80! However, the GFS model drags a cold front across the state during the morning with a round of showers followed by a cooler northwesterly wind during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
