Temperatures will fall into the upper teens tonight behind a steady northerly flow. The winds, if anything, will diminish overnight. Flurries will be possible in the high terrain towns of Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham Counties. A dusting is not out of the question with any of those flurries. Otherwise, skies will clear tonight.
Sunday will be a perfect winter day, relative the recent weather. Winds will still be slightly elevated in the morning out of the north. When the sun is at it’s highest point, the winds should be calm leading to comfortable conditions. Expect nothing but blue skies.
A quick low-pressure system will sail through New England on Monday. The heaviest precipitation will be to the south and east of Connecticut. Most of Connecticut will be in the middle of the low where precipitation will be moderate or light. The speed of the system will also be a limiting factor in how much rain and snow we observe.
After a very cold morning, temperatures will rapidly rise as winds switch to the southeast. Only the high terrain areas will stay in the 20s where we will observe light snow accumulations. Mixed precipitation is expected initially in the Hartford area. Many places inland may get a quick coating of slush before the rain wipes it away. It will be raining in most places by the late evening. By midnight, we’re done. Rain and snow QPF will be around 0.25”.
Pressure will increase as a ridge moves eastward. We’ll expect a noticeable increase of temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will peak on Wednesday at nearly 50.
Another cold front dives into New England on Thursday dropping temperatures back down and giving us a chance for spot showers. Stiff north winds reappear on Friday giving us familiar weather with highs around freezing. Cloud cover will increase on Saturday with increasing midlevel moisture. Looks like precipitation will hold off until Sunday.
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
