MONDAY RECAP…
After summer-like weather and even record warmth over the weekend (90° at Bridgeport Sunday), the week is off to a cooler-than-normal start. Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures warmed to between 65 and 70 in many communities.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures this evening drop through the 60s under a mainly clear sky, after sunset they’ll head into the 50s. By daybreak, expect lows between 45 and 50 --- so expect a cooler morning tomorrow, compared to THIS morning.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Temperatures head back to seasonal levels tomorrow. Under a partly sunny sky and with a southwesterly breeze, expect highs in the mid-70s inland (normal high is 74), upper 60s to lower 70s at the shoreline. Then, they go up dramatically Wednesday: 85-90 away from the Sound, near 80 at the beaches. Also, on Hump Day, you’ll notice an uptick in humidity in the wake of a warm front. Then, later in the day and in advance of a cold front, there’s a chance for isolated to scattered storms. It’s during the evening hours that they could impact CT, and those that develop could produce hail and gusty wind.
Thursday, we’ll begin the day with some cloud cover then our sky becomes mostly sunny… temperatures top out in the lower 80s. The air mass will be comfortable behind the cold front, as drier air filters into the state on a northwesterly wind.
As we end the week Friday a disturbance heads our way. This will lead to increasing cloudiness, also an increasing chance for rain later in the day. We’re currently forecasting highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s; however, based on how the disturbance tracks and then how cloudy it is, also when the rain starts… temps may not get out of the 60s statewide.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
As of now, the Memorial Day Weekend appears to feature an unsettled and cool start, then trend drier and milder. Saturday there will be a chance for showers, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Sunday, clouds give way to sunshine and highs head back into the 70s. Then Memorial Day Monday looks partly to mostly sunny, near 80.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.