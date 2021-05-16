SUNDAY …
Temperatures this morning were up-- anywhere from a couple degrees to 15 degrees from 24 hours ago! We woke up to temperatures in the 50s across our state and today we will get into the 70s once again.
The difference between yesterday is that today we are expecting to see more cloud cover and some scattered showers, even the possibility of storms through this afternoon. Highs will top out around 75 degrees inland, 70 along the shoreline. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day and those showers are expected to pop up this afternoon due to a weak disturbance. They aren't enough to cancel any plans but you just might want to keep the umbrella handy!
Our normal high temperature for May 16th is 72 degrees so we are right about average for this time of year! But that changes dramatically as we head towards next week..
SUMMERTIME WARMTH AHEAD!
We are forecasting highs in the 70s on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, and near 80 on Tuesday with an abundant amount of sunshine. Monday another weak disturbance may bring us a passing shower/ storm in the afternoon.
Temperatures shift starting on Wednesday to a stretch in the 80s! Ridging will bring some warmer temperatures and we are expecting low levels of humidity. Wednesday and Thursday will both feature a good amount of sunshine and look to be the best days of the week.
There is a chance for some more scattered showers as we head through the day on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures seem to stick around in the 80s as we head towards the first part of the weekend.
Lorin Richardson
