THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
As the air cool, the front will be less potent as it approaches Connecticut. We have a chance at a thunderstorm in the Northwest Hills. Beyond that, scattered showers will continue through 2 AM. The northwest winds will leave us mostly sunny and dry by sunrise. We can’t rule out a lingering shower in New London at sunrise. Temperatures will once again be seasonable cool overnight.
EARLY WEEK…
After the front exits, we’ll have another setup of northwest winds giving us below average humidity. Temperatures will reach 80 degrees for most towns. There will be a nice breeze in the afternoon. Monday is the pick of the week! It’ll be tough to see bright blue skies moving forward.
Upper-level moisture will start to get pushed northward on Tuesday building a layer of mid and high-level clouds. Humidity will continue to be low, so it’ll be another comfortable day. The only thing we’ll miss is the sunshine.
Wednesday will be our last day of tolerable humidity, so I recommend enjoying it before we get back to mid-summer reality later in the week! Low temperatures will start in the upper-50s and climb into the lower 80s. We should see some more sun compared to Tuesday.
LATE WEEK…
Average temperatures continue Thursday in the lower 80s along with a considerable increase in dew points. This will also bring the low temperatures back to normal in the lower 60s. As the offshore high gets established, so will an offshore frontal system. An anchored trough will be able to deliver thunderstorms and showers along this front for the remainder of the forecast. Models indicate a low could dig into Southeast New England on Thursday giving us rain. Thursday looks like the most likely day to see rain.
The front will most likely bring rain to Cape Cod through this pattern, but there is a chance of rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The humidity isn’t going anywhere. Forecast confidence for rain on Friday is low. The odds of afternoon showers and thunderstorms looks a bit higher for Saturday and Sunday. Next weekend will feel much more like a typical, steamy summer weekend.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
JULY RAIN…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 1st, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 1st of August last year, there were 27 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
