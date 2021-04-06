THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After another gorgeous day, we can look forward to a very pleasant night. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy, and the wind will become light. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s this evening. The air will be quite cool by morning with lows 35-45.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
The rest of this week will be unseasonably mild! High pressure will also keep us dry through Friday. The wind will be light as well.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful day. The sky will be partly sunny, and temperatures will rise into the middle 60s! The wind will be light and variable in the morning, then an onshore breeze will take over during the afternoon. Before that happens, shoreline temperatures should reach 60-65. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows 40-45.
Thursday and Friday will feature a blend of sunshine and clouds. Daytime highs will be in the 60s. In fact, temperatures could reach 65-70 over interior portions of the state! The nights will be cool with lows 40-45.
THE WEEKEND…
While a shower is possible on Saturday, there will be a much better chance for a beneficial rainfall on Sunday with the arrival of a weak coastal storm. There should be enough sunshine on Saturday to boost temperatures well into the 60s once again. It’ll most certainly be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities!
For Sunday, we expect periods of rain. It should be cooler as well with highs 55-60. Some guidance models are forecasting 0.50” to 1.0” of rain. Hopefully that will be the case since our spring rainfall deficit continues to grow, but that is only a preliminary forecast and a lot could change between now and Sunday. We’ll keep you updated!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With low pressure spinning around aloft, scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday. The sky should be mostly cloudy, and the air will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Drier air should reach Connecticut on Tuesday. A shower is possible in the morning, then the sky should become partly sunny. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
