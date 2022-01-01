TONIGHT & THIS EVENING…
Steady, light rain is expected tonight along with areas of fog. Some fog could be dense and impact travel. It’s likely you will run into some fog if you’re driving through the state, especially in the hills. Temperatures will slowly drop tonight into the mid-40s. It’ll be another damp and comfortable evening. You can save the firewood for Monday.
SUNDAY…
Rain will be isolated and light on Sunday. The sun will set before the clouds break apart, so it’ll be another day deprived of sunshine. As the front arrives, there may be some spots of mixed precipitation, but the roads will be far too warm for any travel concerns. There may be some flurries in the northwest hills as the winds ramp up. Highs will reach the mid-50s. Fog will be possible throughout the day. You can expect some travel impacts for at least the morning due to limited visibility.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Temperatures will rapidly drop into the mid-20s on Monday. Wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. A coastal storm will get close to New London, but ultimately will not produce any snow for us. We may see some sun, but we could be stuck with overcast again if the storm creeps northward. Highs will be near freezing.
Skies will clear Monday night, and this will allow temperatures to fall into the teens for Tuesday morning. On the plus side, the winds will be calm. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, so you can’t count on the sun to help warm you up.
A warm from arrives on Wednesday that will bring more overcast and a round of afternoon or evening showers. Highs will bounce back into the 40s with calm conditions.
A coastal low will climb northward on Thursday and the winds will increase. Highs will be in the mid-40s, but the snow will hold off until Friday. Models have been consistent with bringing moderate snow to the state on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 30s, so some mixed precipitation can be expected. This disturbance is still a day away from getting to the Pacific Northwest. A lot can change in the next couple of days. Saturday will shape out to be a cold day with mostly sunny skies. This will be a cold weekend. Some parts of Northern New England could drop into subzero territory.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.