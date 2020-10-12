MONDAY REACAP…
It was a cool and damp start to the week as temperatures only reach the 50s!
The round of rain from this morning, for most of Connecticut, totaled less than a quarter of an inch. Given our deficits and drought situation, we need more rain and over the next 24 hours we’ll have an opportunity for more to add up. This is due to the remnants of Hurricane Delta working in tandem with a system approaching from the west.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
While there is a lull in the rain this evening, it picks up in coverage and intensity tonight. At times, the rain could be moderate to heavy, and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will initially drop a few degrees, then become steady before rising toward daybreak.
For the morning commute expect rain with temps between 50 and 55.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
You’ll need the rain gear tomorrow. Our Tuesday features periods of rain, at times moderate to heavy. Also, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The wet weather should wind down, from west to east, around the evening commute. By the time it’s done, an additional half inch to inch of rain is likely (locally higher amounts are possible where any storms develop). While not a drought buster, the rain is certainly beneficial --- especially since it’s coming over a 2-day period, allowing it to soak in. Tomorrow will be a tad milder than today, but still a cool with highs within a couple degrees of 60 inland, mid-60s at the shoreline.
Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure moves in bringing dry and brighter weather. Temperatures will get progressively warmer: highs near 70 for Hump Day, then for Thursday they peak in the mid-70s inland (cooler at the coast).
A storm system heads our way toward the end of the week. Friday, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover with rain becoming likely during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will likely only reach the mid-60s for highs. The rain then continues and could be heavier at night as an area of low pressure rides along a cold front moving through the region.
THE WEEKEND…
Dependent upon what model you believe, the wet weather could last into Saturday. The GFS is more progressive, ending the rain by daybreak. Meanwhile, the ECMWF (European) model keeps the rain much longer into Saturday. After any rain ends Saturday, clearing should get underway with temperatures topping out in the lower 60s. Then, Sunday will be dry and sunny… also a bit milder, seasonably so.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to be dry. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures should peak in the mid-60s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------------------
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
