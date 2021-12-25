THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Another round of rain is on the way around midnight. Temperatures will be slightly above freezing, so addition ice is not expected. After the rain ends, some towns will dip below freezing. Any untreated, wet roads could become icy tomorrow morning. The lows will be within a degree or two of freezing.
EARLY WEEK…
The warming trend is subtle, but it continues Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 40s inland and in the mid-40s for the shoreline. The northwest winds will be noticeably throughout Sunday, so we can’t celebrate the milder air too much. A weak cold front comes through for Monday and we could see some flurries make it to Western Connecticut, but most of them will fall short in New York. Highs will return to the upper 30s. We should manage to get some sunshine on Tuesday. This will be the pick of the week given that highs are back in the 40s.
LATE WEEK…
Connecticut will once again be in a convergence zone for back-to-back days. Showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will start off just below freezing, so you may see some mixed precipitation. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s. Any snowflakes will be short-lived. Thursday will be a rainy day from start to finish. Again, we manage to find ourselves in the mid-40s. The forecast becomes less clear by New Year’s Eve. For now, it’ll be chilly, breezy, and cloudy. We will probably start off 2022 above freezing at midnight.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------------------------------
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.