THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Tonight, we’ll be caught between high pressure over Eastern Canada and a broad area of low pressure to the south and west of New England. The result will be a gusty easterly wind, especially at the coast. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties until 6:00 am tomorrow. The rest of the state will experience breezy conditions. Rain will overspread the state later this evening, and we’ll have periods of rain overnight. A brief downpour is possible as well. Overnight lows will be in the 40s over interior portions of the state, but the lower 50s at the coast.
THE HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
A coastal storm will advance northward toward New England tomorrow, but it won’t be as nearly intense as our recent storm. Still, we can expect periods of rain. While the rain will be very light at times, there will also be an occasional downpour and potentially some thunder. Highs tomorrow will range from 55-65 with the mildest temperatures over Coastal and Eastern Connecticut.
The center of the storm will pass directly over Southern New England tomorrow night. That means we can expect more showers, downpours, and potentially some thunder. Given the heavy rain we had recently, there could be some minor flooding concerns. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5” to 1.5” with the most rain expected over Eastern Connecticut. It’ll be a mild night with lows 45-55 from west to east across the state.
The bulk of the rain will be gone by Sunday morning, and we’ll be in much better shape for Halloween festivities. A passing shower or two is possible, but most of the day will be dry. Sunshine will be limited, but temperatures will be pleasant with daytime highs in the 60s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s, which is good news for the trick-or-treaters! October will end on a comfortable note.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, the first day of November is looking good! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and there will be a dry west-northwest breeze. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The rest of the week will be chilly. Highs will be in the low and mid-50s Tuesday through Friday. We may also experience our first freeze of the season by the middle and end of the week with nighttime lows in the upper 20s and 30s! Dry weather is expected most of the week, although showers are possible on Wednesday. Since the air aloft will be chilly, the higher elevations in Southern New England could see the first snowflakes of the season!
OUR RECENT STORM…
The powerful Nor’easter produced plenty of wind and rain. A gust to 70 mph was measured at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London. The instrument is on a pier in the Thames River adjacent to the campus, on Jacobs Rock. There was a gust to 64 mph on the Stonington outer breakwater, and a gust to 62 mph on New London Ledge. Meanwhile, the wind was even stronger in Eastern Massachusetts, and on Cape Cod and the Islands. The strongest gust reported was 94 mph in Edgartown, and there was a gust to 82 mph in Wellfleet!
Rainfall ranged from 2” to 5.5” across much of Connecticut. Southwestern Connecticut got the most. The top rainfall report was 5.41” in Wilton, and 5.08” was measured in Ridgefield. Meanwhile, we received reports of 2.27” in Wethersfield, and 1.88” in Staffordville.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
