THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The forecast for tonight is tricky. There’s no doubt it will be a chilly night, but how cold it gets will greatly depend on cloud cover. A clear sky will allow temperatures to drop to frost levels in many outlying areas. A cloudier sky will hold temperatures up. Depending on where you live, sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 30s to lower 40s. You may want to protect any outdoor plants that are susceptible to frost just in case the sky is mainly clear.
FRIDAY…
Weather conditions will begin to deteriorate tomorrow as the next storm takes aim at Southern New England. We can expect increasing cloudiness, but rain should hold off until after dark. It is shaping up to be a cool day with highs in the 50s. Rain is likely tomorrow night, and it could begin before some Friday night football games come to an end. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.
THE HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
We’ll be dealing with another coastal storm on Saturday, although it won’t be as intense as our recent storm. Still, we can expect periods of rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. Rain could be heavy at times, and thunder is possible as well. Given the heavy rain we had recently, there could be some renewed flooding concerns. Highs will be in the 50s to possibly near 60 at the coast.
While the steadiest rain will end Saturday night, there will still be the chance for a few showers on Sunday, Halloween. However, the bulk of the showers should be gone by Sunday evening, which is good news for the trick-or-treaters! Highs Sunday will be in the 60s, and evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s, which is quite pleasant for last evening of October.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, the first day of November is looking good! The sky will be mostly sunny, and it will be a comfortable day with highs in the low and middle 60s.
Clouds will overspread the state on Tuesday, and a few showers will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s.
High pressure will bring bright, but brisk weather conditions to the state on Wednesday. Frost is possible in the morning, and the afternoon hours will be quite cool with highs in the low and mid-50s.
The forecast for the end of next week is tricky. This is where the guidance models greatly diverge. The GFS Model is forecasting a chilly rain on Thursday while the European Model is holding the wet weather off until Friday afternoon and evening. For now, we are forecasting periods of rain Thursday, and highs 45-50. We’ll keep you updated!
OUR RECENT STORM…
The powerful Nor’easter produced plenty of wind and rain. A gust to 70 mph was measured at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London. The instrument is on a pier in the Thames River adjacent to the campus, on Jacobs Rock. There was a gust to 64 mph on the Stonington outer breakwater, and a gust to 62 mph on New London Ledge. Meanwhile, the wind was even stronger in Eastern Massachusetts, and on Cape Cod and the Islands. The strongest gust reported was 94 mph in Edgartown, and there was a gust to 82 mph in Wellfleet!
Rainfall ranged from 2” to 5.5” across much of Connecticut. Southwestern Connecticut got the most. The top rainfall report was 5.41” in Wilton, and 5.08” was measured in Ridgefield. Meanwhile, we received reports of 2.27” in Wethersfield, and 1.88” in Staffordville.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
