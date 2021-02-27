TONIGHT & SUNDAY…
High pressure will zoom behind the exiting low-pressure system tonight. We may see skies briefly clear tonight, but before we can blink mid-level moisture arrives via the Gulf Stream to give us overcast.
We’ll wake up with overcast on Sunday, but the showers will hold off until the afternoon. Northerly flow will help give us slightly cooler temperatures so some sleet and flakes are possible in the Northwest Hills, but most folks are looking at another rainy afternoon. The rain will persist through Monday morning.
By the way, this weekend also marks the end to the meteorological winter! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. Officially, spring will arrive on Saturday, March 20th, at 5:37 pm. That is when the vernal equinox will occur.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
As cold front departs with the rain Monday evening, strong northwest winds will drill arctic air into New England. The sharp contrast in temperatures may result in wind gusts up to 50 mph Monday night in high terrain. Isolated power outages are not out of the question, particularly in Windham and Tolland Counties.
Tuesday will be 24 hours of January-like conditions. We’ll have wind chills in the teens, but at least the sun will be out. The atmosphere becomes very dry at this point, but it’s possible we could see a few flurries in the Northwest Hills or even the Connecticut River Valley.
THE FIRST WEEK OF MARCH…
There isn’t too much to complain about for the remainder of the forecast. Flow will flip and spike temperatures back to near average on Wednesday with plenty of sun. The high pressure remains undisturbed on Thursday giving us another beautiful day.
A cold front arrives on Friday to give us slightly cooler temperatures, but all models are on board with a dry solution. Overcast returns at some point Saturday ahead of a strong coastal low. This storm is just now developing off the Baja Peninsula. Models indicate it’ll slide south of New England on Sunday, but closed lows like these storms have a lot of variability. We will closely monitor how far north this Nor’easter may travel.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
