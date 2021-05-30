MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Here we go again! More rain on the way this Sunday, however we started out cloudy and mostly dry. But rain will start early morning due to a low moving pressure system and continue throughout the entire day.
Yesterday, we broke low maximum temperature records for both the Hartford and Bridgeport area. Hartford's chilly coldest high was 49 degrees and Bridgeport's was 52. That smashed previous records of Hartford's 51 degrees in 1917 and Bridgeport's 58 degrees in 1950. Brr!
Temperatures will only be in the lower 50s for today! There will be a minor coastal flooding risk. The morning starts out breezy with light showers, but that develops more into a steady rain and as we head through the afternoon and evening. Overall from this storm, we are planning to pick up ANOTHER 1-2 inches of rain! That means in some spots we could see as much as 4 inches of rain overall through the weekend. The western part of the state is expected to see the highest amount.
Monday looks a whole lot better! We will see some light showers for the morning, and that will clear by early/ late morning. It will be a mix of clouds and sun by early afternoon and temperatures look like they will be in the upper 60s and near 70 degrees. Overall, not a bad day compared to the weekend.
REST OF THE WEEK…
On Tuesday, high temperatures continue to climb to just about average. Also- we will see a good amount of sunshine! This is the only day of the week where we don’t have any rain chances.
We bump up the high temperature to 80 degrees for Wednesday inland, the mid 70s along the shoreline. There is a slight chance for afternoon showers to develop.
Thursday looks like a good amount of cloud cover with more chances of showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should stay close to average even with the rain chances. Friday, for now, looks like the best setup for organized thunderstorms. Next weekend at least looks much better with temperatures in the low 80s and some sunshine!
Lorin Richardson
--------------------------------------------------------------
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
