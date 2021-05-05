NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Rain will be likely this afternoon (heavy at times, thunder can't be ruled out)… it will last through the evening commute before tapering off. Temps today will be cool, only topping out within a couple degrees of 60.
Behind a cold front, tomorrow is still on track to be dry, bright and mild with highs in the mid-60s.
Friday, we’ll start out with some sun - then clouds increase through the afternoon. The chance for rain now appears very low, so we’ll likely end the week dry (at least through the daylight hours).
The weekend: Saturday we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for showers (not a washout), highs in the 50s. Mother’s Day is looking dry, with a mix of sun and clouds (perhaps more clouds than sun), it will be milder with highs back in the 60s.
Mark
------------------------------------
TODAY, 5/5/21 …
Another round of rain is on the way for today, and rainfall totals could be quite impressive. We've got drizzle out there this morning, so the roads are a little damp, but there's no organized rain in the state at this hour.
A storm system will track over Long Island and very close to the coast of Connecticut today. It will bring periods of rain that could be moderate to heavy at times. Thunder is possible as well with some of the heavier downpours. Clouds, rain, and a cool north to northeasterly flow will limit highs to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The storm will move out to sea tonight and the rain will end by this evening. A developing northwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the state, and the sky will become mainly clear. Lows will be in the 40s.
THURSDAY…
The best day of the week! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably mild with highs in the 60s. A northwesterly breeze will gust to over 20 mph at times.
Tomorrow night will be mainly clear, and the wind will subside. Lows will be near 40 degrees.
FRIDAY…
A storm will track far to the east of New England on Friday. A weaker storm system will approach the region from the west. Sunshine will mix with a lot of clouds during the afternoon, and a few isolated showers could pop up. However, we could get through the day completely dry. Highs will be in the 60s.
THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
The weak storm will slowly move across New England on Saturday. Plus, the air aloft will be damp and chilly. The result will be a cloudy or mostly cloudy day, and showers are likely. We don’t expect a washout, but many communities will get rain at some point during the day. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s, which is 10-15 degrees cooler than normal.
Showers will end Saturday night, and it will be quite chilly with lows 35-45.
A storm system will move into the Mid-Atlantic Region on Sunday, Mother’s Day. It could brush Connecticut with a period of rain late Sunday or Sunday night, but the rain could move out to sea to the south of New England. It all depends on the storm track and its northward extent. Either way, most of the day should be dry, which is good news! Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness as temperatures peak in the 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but breezy and cool thanks to a brisk northwesterly flow. Nighttime lows will be in the lower 40s, and afternoon highs will be in the 60s at best. Both days should feature a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
