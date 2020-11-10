NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will feature sunshine with a continuation of unseasonably warm weather. In fact, with a Noon temp of 75, our stretch of 70° (+) days goes into day #6 … further solidifying the record! Daily records are also likely going to fall this afternoon as temperatures peak 75-80 inland, 65-70 at the shore. If 80 is achieved, it will be record-setting not only for the day, but for latest 80° day in the year!
Tonight will be milder and we’ll see an increase in clouds. Tomorrow, record warmth is possible but achieving 70 will be a close call. Outside of some spotty showers/drizzle, rain becomes likely by the evening hours as a slow moving cold front arrives. Showers could persist into Thursday morning, then we may see some partial late-day clearing. Also, behind the front, temperatures trend cooler. By Friday, highs will be in the 50s (more typical for mid-November). As we close out the week, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a shower.
The weekend, as of now… Saturday should be dry/bright, but cool – highs 50 to 55. Sunday then transitions to unsettled, with a chance for rain.
Mark
--------------------------------------------
RECORD WARMTH CONTINUES!
Records began to fall over the weekend. On Saturday, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record for November 7th was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s once again yesterday, but we did not break any records. The high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 74 degrees. The record high for November 9th is 76 degrees, set in 1975. Bridgeport’s high was 68 degrees, which fell just short of the record high of 69 degrees, set in 1994.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature has now reached the 70s for 5 consecutive days, and that is a new record for November! That sent the previous record of 4 consecutive days (back in 1975 and 2015) packing!
MORE RECORDS COULD FALL TODAY…
The unseasonably warm weather will continue today with temperatures reaching the 70s for a 6th consecutive day. That will break the record that was set yesterday. Daily records will be challenged as well! The record high for the 10th of November, for the Greater Hartford Area, is 76 degrees, set in 1931. That is a long-standing record! The record high for Bridgeport is 69 degrees, set in 1977. After some morning low clouds and fog, the sky will be mostly sunny for a good part of the day.
We will likely see increasing cloudiness tonight. Plus, it won’t be as cool as recent nights with lows mostly in the 50s.
RAIN IS ON THE WAY…
For most of Connecticut, there hasn’t been enough rain to measure since Sunday, November 1st! Our next chance for rain will arrive tomorrow. That’s when a cold front will approach the state with a rising chance for showers. While there could be a few showers or some spotty drizzle in the morning, the best chance for widespread showers will be in the late afternoon and evening. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of mild air, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. Wednesday could be the 7th consecutive day with a high of at least 70 degrees, and daily records will be challenged once again! The record for the Greater Hartford Area for November 11th is 69 degrees, set 1977. The record for Bridgeport is also 69 degrees, set in 1977.
The cold front will move through Connecticut tomorrow night, and more showers are likely. Some showers could produce moderate to heavy rain. Temperatures will dip into the 50s by dawn Thursday.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The cold front will move offshore on Thursday and high pressure will approach New England from the west. That means weather conditions will improve. Morning showers should give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. While the air will be cooler (relatively speaking), temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 60s.
The mercury will then dip to near 40 degrees Thursday night under a partly cloudy sky.
Friday should be mainly dry, although a shower can’t be completely ruled out. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures will be close to normal for a change! Highs will be in the 50s.
A 50/50 WEEKEND…
Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies, and a cool northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s.
Clouds will overspread the state Saturday night. Before the clouds arrive, temperatures will dip into the 30s.
Sunday will be gray and wet. A warm front will bring periods of rain throughout the day along with areas of fog. We will remain on the cool side of the front with a northeasterly flow of cool air. Therefore, highs will only range from 45-55 from north to south across the state. There is a chance moisture from the remnants of Eta will get drawn northward into Southern New England. If that happens, the rain could be moderate to heavy at times.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut on Monday, and that means there could be a few more showers. After the front passes through, a northwesterly flow of cool, dry air will develop. Temperatures should peak in the 50s.
THE TROPICS…
Tropical Storm Eta is now centered in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico to the west-southwest of the Florida Keys and north of Cuba’s west coast. Eta is forecast to slowly move northward this week and it could strike the Gulf Coast near the Florida Panhandle over the weekend. However, Eta is forecast to weaken to tropical depression strength by then. Let’s hope so!
Eta became the 5th major hurricane of the season, and it is the 28th named storm. However, we now have the 29th named storm, which makes this record breaking season even more impressive! Subtropical Storm Theta formed 995 miles southwest of the Azores last night. Theta is moving toward the east. The previous record was 27 named storms (ending with Zeta) in 2005. However, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th.
THE DROUGHT SITUATION…
The drought monitor was updated last Thursday, and we have seen some significant improvement! It was only a few weeks ago when much of the state was in a severe to extreme drought. Now, conditions range from near normal to a moderate drought. Other portions of the state are abnormally dry. A moderate drought is 2 steps below extreme conditions. Several rounds of heavy rain over the last few weeks have certainly made a big difference. For the Greater Hartford Area, we’ve had 29.43” of precipitation year-to-date, which is 10.23” below normal. At one point, the deficit was more than 12”. Bridgeport has received 34.67” of precipitation year-to-date, which is only 2.31” below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
