10PM UPDATE...
With 2 hours left to go in the 7th day of July, scattered thunderstorms were moving through the northern half of the state producing heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Overall, they should tend to diminish overnight.
Then, more rain and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow (Thursday) that could be strong to severe, prior to the arrival of Elsa. From the tropical system we can expect downpours statewide and a gusty wind over southeastern CT Thursday night into Friday morning.
Mark
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
The storms that prompted numerous severe thunderstorm warnings across much of interior CT late afternoon and early evening have diminished but more development is possible.
Overnight will be muggy with temperatures only dropping to between 65 and 70.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
After today, the heat breaks but high humidity remains. Also, the pattern stays unsettled with showers and isolated thunderstorms likely tomorrow. Some storms could be strong to even severe… especially across western/northwest CT. At times we could see breaks in the clouds and temperatures should peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tomorrow’s weather is all compliments of a frontal boundary that has stalled in the region. Eventually moisture from Elsa interacts with the boundary, enhancing the potential for flooding. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch has already been posted for parts of southwestern CT Thursday night into Friday morning. This is in addition to the Tropical Storm Watch that is in place for much of coastal and southeastern CT.
Thursday night into Friday morning, Elsa passes near/over Southern New England (in some form, perhaps as a tropical storm). Regardless of its classification, given its current projected path tropical downpours will be likely… an additional 1-3” of rain is possible. Furthermore, wind could also be a factor --- especially over southeastern CT, as gusts could exceed 40mph.
THE WEEKEND…
Over the weekend, we’ll likely get a break from the wet weather. While there could be an isolated shower/storm Saturday afternoon, most of the day will be dry with highs near 80. Then Sunday, we’re going optimistically dry. But temps trend warmer, reaching the mid-80s away from the Sound. With dew point values near 70, it will still feel quite oppressive over the 2-day period.
NEXT WEEK…
Early next week temperatures peak well into the 80s and the high humidity continues … and things are looking unsettled with rain/storms chances Monday into Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
