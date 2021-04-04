TONIGHT…
Connecticut continues to be in no-man’s-land with a blocking pattern overhead. Cloud cover from the offshore storm should pull back tonight.
Only a few high terrain locales should make it to 32 degrees for the overnight low. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s for most folks setting the stage for more above average high temperatures Monday through Friday.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, & WEDNESDAY…
Monday is close to red flag thresholds. Fire weather will be elevated with low humidity and a stiff afternoon breeze. Make wise decisions with any outdoor burning. We may see a few areas reach 40 mph gusts. Cloud cover should stay tucked away in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Some clouds may spill into Eastern Connecticut by the evening, otherwise, plenty of sun!
Fire weather remains elevated on Tuesday with more dry conditions. Winds will be weaker as pressure increase. Temperatures will also follow the upward trend. Most of the state should reach 60 degrees.
Temperatures fall fast Tuesday night given the dry air. Temperatures will drop to freezing in the high terrain. Cloud cover will be increasing. Despite this, temperatures will peak on Wednesday in the mid-60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Moisture finally arrives on Thursday, but models agree the rain holds off. The mornings lows will be noticeably milder by this point. Cloud cover will go up another notch to mostly cloudy.
We will continue to see periods of overcast or mostly cloudy skies Friday and into the weekend. Friday is our first chance of rain as a weak shortwave drop into the Northeast. The chances are higher for light rain on Saturday. Temperatures will drop back to average for the weekend regardless of any rain chances. Areas in Western Connecticut are favored for any meaningful rain totals. There is a chance for spot showers on Sunday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
