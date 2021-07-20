SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Today will be much brighter and noticeably warmer. Temperatures should peak between 85 and 90 away from the Sound, back above average for this time of year. If 90 is achieved at Bradley Airport, it will be the 5th time this month to do so and 16th time this year! Regardless, the dew point remains muggy (upper 60s to lower 70s), so heat index values could pop into the 90s. While most of the day will be dry, there’s a chance for a late day isolated shower/storm (primarily across NW CT) as a weak disturbance heads into Southern New England. Anything that develops should weaken and dissipate by sunset.
Wednesday, we’ll see a better chance for rain and storms as a cold front approaches and then moves through the region. Any heavy rain could heighten, or renew, the concern for flooding given our recent wet pattern leading to a saturated ground. Also, storms that develop could be strong (perhaps severe) with a gusty wind being the primary concern.
Behind the front, Thursday should be stellar! We’ll get to enjoy lower humidity and a mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds into the Northeast.
Friday, we’re going optimistically dry (there’s just a slight chance for a brief/passing shower). Under a mix of sun and clouds temps should peak near 80.
THE WEEKEND…
As of now, the weekend doesn’t look horrible (for a change!). Saturday should be dry and bright with high pressure in control. Sunday, however, chances for rain increase (but it shouldn’t be a washout).
NEXT WEEK…
The unsettled weather from late in the weekend continues into early next week. Monday not only features a chance for rain and storms, but also the return of higher humidity.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
