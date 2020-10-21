NOON UPDATE:
Here's some good news: The Dense Fog Advisory that was in effect earlier today has now been cancelled. Waterbury was our last holdout reporting 3 miles of visibility, but in the last 30 minutes that has jumped to 8 miles, which is great news! Temps were way above normal this morning and will continue to be so throughout the afternoon. The typical overnight low is 39 degrees for this time of year. We were in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning and are expecting highs in the low 70s this afternoon. I know it's cloudy out there right now, but grey skies will partially clear up this afternoon, so put on a happy face. Tomorrow features even warmer weather, read on for more details!
TODAY, 10/21/20…
A warm front will move northward across Southern New England today. A developing southerly flow will pump mild, moist air into the state. It was dreary this morning with a few spotty showers, drizzle, and areas of fog. However, we will likely see some partial clearing this afternoon. There should be enough sun to boost temperatures into the lower 70s. The air will be humid too with dew points in the range of 60-65.
A weak cold front will move into the state tonight, but there will only be a slight chance for a shower. It's going to be mild and muggy with lows 55-60.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
High pressure will return to the Northeast tomorrow, and that means we are going to enjoy a very nice day with unseasonably mild temperatures! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise well into the 70s! However, the humidity will be lower. The normal, or average, high for October 22nd is 61 degrees.
Tomorrow night will be dry and a little cooler. The mercury should dip close to 50 degrees.
High pressure will drift away from New England on Friday, but dry air will remain in place. Therefore, the week will end on a pleasant note with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to near 70.
Friday night should be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows near 50.
THE WEEKEND…
Another cold front will approach New England on Saturday, but it won’t have much moisture to work with. Therefore, there will only be a slight chance for a shower in the late afternoon or early evening. Otherwise, we can expect a partly sunny, comfortable Saturday with highs near 70.
Our weather on Sunday will greatly depend on the progress of the cold front. If it stalls just to the south of New England, we will see a lot of clouds and a chance for showers. However, if high pressure pushes the front far to the south of New England, we will have a beautiful autumn day. For now, we are leaning toward a nice day with partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs should be close to 60 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be cloudy and cool with a chance for showers or a period of rain. Temperatures should be near 60. We can expect more wet weather on Tuesday with a frontal boundary nearby, although it should be a little milder with highs in the 60s.
HURRICANE EPSILON…
Hurricane Epsilon is currently centered in the open Atlantic about 650 miles to the east-southeast of Bermuda. Epsilon is expected to pass to the east of Bermuda by Friday morning. Epsilon will not be a threat to New England other than some rough surf and large waves over the weekend, and early next week.
Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the season! If we get one more tropical storm, it will be named Zeta. That will tie the record for the most named storms set in 2005! However, Zeta didn’t develop until December 30th in 2005. Zeta could develop a lot earlier this year!
THE ORIONID METEOR SHOWER…
The Orionid Meteor Shower is peaked overnight and early this morning. There could be up to 20 meteors per hour. The radiant point is the Constellation Orion, but the meteors will appear in all parts of the sky. The Orionid Meteors are debris left behind by Comet Halley. Unfortunately, clouds obscured the meteors last night, but hopefully we’ll get a better look at them before dawn tomorrow.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
