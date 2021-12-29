WEDNESDAY…
A weak disturbance has brought some rain showers and light snow/ slush to northern areas through the overnight hours. Roads further north could be a little slippery, but otherwise it won't have a huge impact on the morning commute. Heading out the door it will feel somewhat mild, with temperatures this morning anywhere around the freezing mark in northern areas to upper 30s/ low 40s along the shoreline. As of 3am, we are already at our normal high temperature for December 29th in the Hartford area- at 37 degrees! It's feeling slightly cooler due to a northerly breeze.
After we see some more showers lingering through this morning, today will be mostly dry. Clouds will cover most of the skyline and it will be a raw day with highs ranging from the mid-30s in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be near 40 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, we could see occasional drizzle and spot showers. Lows will be in the low and middle 30s.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will be somewhat similar to today, it looks like a storm will pass us to the south so we won't see too much rain from it. Still, there will be the chance for a few rain showers throughout the day. Highs will be slightly milder- in the low and middle 40s.
NEW YEAR’S EVE…
Clouds will give way to partly sunny skies on New Year’s Eve day. It is going to be unseasonably mild as well with highs in the mid to upper 40s! For New Year’s Eve festivities, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, there is a chance of some light showers-- however temperatures will be in the 30s at midnight as we ring in the New Year!
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2022…
The quiet weather won’t last long as we kick off the New Year. A series of storm systems will move into Southern New England with rain, and it looks like they will impact the region throughout the weekend. Occasional rain will begin on Saturday. Plus, it is going to be unseasonably mild with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 in some locations. The normal, or average, high for January 1st is 37 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Periods of rain are likely Saturday night and Sunday. Lows Saturday night will be in the 30s and lower 40s. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s, but temperatures will probably trend downward during the afternoon and evening as the storm pulls colder air into the state. Precipitation could end in the form of snow later Sunday night, and temperatures will dip into the 20s by Monday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Snow showers could linger into Monday morning, then the rest of the day will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s. Temperatures may not rise out of the 20s in the Litchfield Hills. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens! The mercury will dip into the teens Monday night.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy, and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 20s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Lorin Richardson
"Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved"
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
