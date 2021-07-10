THE WEEKEND..
A quieter weekend on tap after Elsa brought 2-5 inches of rain to many areas of our state! Then last night we picked up an additional .5- 1 inches of rain due to storms. (more details on Elsa below!)
This morning we are waking up to dry skies and a mix of sin and clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Dewpoints are already oppressive and in the 70s in some locations like New Haven and Chester. Weak high pressure will keep us mostly dry through today, but a spot or isolated shower can't be ruled out especially this afternoon. Our highs will be slightly below average- around 83 in the Hartford area and near 80 along the shoreline. We will see a decent mix of sun and clouds through the day.
Tonight we will be less humid and partly cloudy in the 60s. Tomorrow will feature more cloud cover and it looks like we stay mostly dry until the afternoon with the chance of some scattered showers/ storms. Highs will be similar and in the low 80s. As a warm front lifts towards us for Monday, we have several more chances of rain for next week!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday looks unsettled with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be near/ at 80 degrees and skies will be mostly cloudy. Our muggy July humidity continues pretty much as we head through the entire week! Tuesday we have the potential to see some rain in the morning and showers in the afternoon.
As high pressure moves away to the east and the winds shift to more of a southerly direction, our Wednesday will be the beginning of a warming trend to close out next week! Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday and there is a chance for some showers and storms once again in the afternoon.
Thursday looks like the winning pick of the week as we will be partly to mostly sunny but we remain dry! Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low 90s inland and the humidity will literally stick around.
TROPICAL STORM ELSA…
Elsa is gone, but it sure dumped a lot of rain on Connecticut! Most locations received 2-5” of rain, But Stamford received more than 5”. Flash flooding occurred in many parts of the state, and there were numerous reports of road closures due to flooding and in some cases down trees. The torrential rain was much more of a problem than the wind. The peak wind gust from Elsa was 42 mph in Bridgeport and Groton. This kept the number of power outages to a minimum. In fact, we had more power outages from the severe storms that swept across the state earlier this week.
River flood warnings are in effect for the Housatonic River at the Stevenson Dam, and the Yantic River in Southeastern Connecticut near Yantic.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
