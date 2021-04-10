SATURDAY MORNING
It's a mild start to this Saturday! Last night, we saw a couple spot showers move through our state but this morning we are mostly nice and dry. We are actually 10-12 degrees warmer in some areas of our state than we were at this same time yesterday morning! As of 5:45 AM- Danbury reported 51 degrees, Eastern Bristol was at 50 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
Today will be the winner of the weekend! We will see a decent amount of cloud cover but clouds should part through the day for some peeks of sunshine. High pressure off shore of Southern New England will continue to keep us mostly dry. And our warm stretch will continue with unseasonably mild with highs 70-75 over Northern Connecticut! Shoreline highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s with the coolest temperatures in coastal sections of New London County where there may be some lingering fog. If you have any outdoor activities, get them done today or tomorrow morning!
Clouds will build tonight heading in towards tomorrow. Overall it will be a mild night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We could see some patchy fog in the morning.
A weak coastal storm will bring periods of rain and drizzle to the state on Sunday and Monday. The rain should start late morning/ early afternoon for the eastern part of CT. Sunday will be cooler for most of the state, with highs near/ at 60 degrees. Some models have increased the total amount of rain accumulation expected from Sunday through all of Monday- with the GRAF showing 1 and 1.5 inches of rain in some areas! The GFS remains steady predicting about .5 inches of rain through the two days.
It's been a while since we've seen wet weather! Rainfall deficits since the beginning of the meteorological spring (March 1st) have exceeded 2”, and we haven’t had any measurable rainfall in the state since April 1st. The drought monitor was updated this week, and Eastern Connecticut is in the “abnormally dry” zone. The rest of the state is ok, at least for now.
NEXT WEEK…
April showers continue as we head in towards next week. There will be several chances for rain next week, and temperatures will remain in the 60s and 50s. Showers and some rain will linger on Monday throughout the day. As high pressure builds south from Eastern Canada later on Monday- we should start to see some clearing. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-50s.
Tuesday will likely be dry with partly sunny skies. Morning lows will be near 40, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There is a chance for some showers and drizzle on Tuesday night.
At this time, we expect Wednesday morning to have some patchy fog and light showers. The day will be mostly cloudy with highs that should range from 55-60.
The end of the work week looks cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. The GFS guidance model has backed off on forecasting a coastal storm that was expected to bring some potential rain to the state from late Thursday through Friday. This also aligns with the European model at the moment- forecasting dry conditions. We will keep an eye on any updates!
Lorin Richardson
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
