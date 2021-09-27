THE WEEK AHEAD...
Overall it's a nice start to this Monday! Skies are partly to mostly cloudy but the sunshine will peek through. There are some showers in the NW corner of our state passing through.
Temperatures will warm up nicely into the low- upper 70s for this afternoon and it will feel great. You'll notice a slight uptick in humidity, and the winds will be gusty out of the southwest. It's possible to see an occasional spot shower through this afternoon and evening- but most areas will stay dry.
Tomorrow ahead of a cold front, we will see clouds building overnight and then some light spot showers are possible for the morning- even an isolated storm is possible. As we get through the afternoon, we have a greater chance for some of those showers and storms to slide through our state. We don't expect any severe weather from those storms right now and any unsettled weather should diminish by the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.
Mid-week, we will feel a difference with cooler and fall-like air filtering in! Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s, barely reaching 70 for Wednesday and the sweater weather continues for Thursday only reaching highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday into Thursday morning, we could see some showers on and off. There will also be a breeze at times. Friday and the weekend look slightly warmer and at the moment and optimistically dry! Stay tuned.
Lorin Richardson
FRIDAY'S STORM RECAP…
Fortunately, we did not have any severe weather in Connecticut but we certainly had plenty of rain! Darien hit the jackpot with 4.52”. Other rainfall totals include: 4.12” in Danbury, 3.28” in Norfolk, 2.28” in Wallingford, 2.10” in Falls Village, 1.94” in Waterbury, 1.58” in Meriden, 1.30” in New Haven, 1.50” in Southington, and 1.15” in Wethersfield.
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
