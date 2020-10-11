SUNDAY NIGHT & A RAINY MONDAY...
Good evening! Lows will be in the upper 40s inland and low 50s tonight along the shoreline. Clouds will continue to move in overnight and rain is expected to start later in the morning on Monday.
On Monday, we are looking damp and cool as the remnants of Delta will be bringing wet weather our way. This rain is welcome to our state, as many areas are still experiencing moderate to severe drought. The rain will be throughout the entire day and evening. Models are in disagreement how much could accumulate, but in some areas we could be getting up to an inch or more of rain. High temperatures are only going to get into the 50s, so it will feel chilly. It could be breezy at times and wind gusts could be up to 20 mph +. Monday night lows will be in the upper 40s.
Read below for additional details on the upcoming week's forecast and have a great night!
Lorin
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
Weather conditions will gradually improve on Tuesday, but it will take some time. More rain is likely in the morning, but it should end by late afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid-60's.
We can expect further clearing Tuesday night with lows near 50.
Wednesday is shaping up the be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs near 70. The air will turn cooler Wednesday night as an area of high pressure moves into the region. Lows should range from 40-45.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Thursday will be partly sunny, and a strong south to southwesterly breeze will develop in advance of a cold front. Temperatures should rise into the lower 70's.
The cold front should slow down as it moves through Southern New England Thursday night and Friday. If a wave of low pressure develops on the front, we could have a prolonged period of rain or showers Friday. Highs should be held to the upper 50s and lower 60s as a cool northerly flow develops after the front passes through.
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
October is here! During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low drops from 46 degrees on the 1st to 37 degrees on the 31st. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice. It happened on October 2, 1927 and October 7, 1963. It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on October 18, 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
