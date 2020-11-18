11PM UPDATE...
With one hour left to go in the 18th day of the month, temperatures continue their steady drop compliments of dry air in place, in tandem with a clear sky and a diminished wind. At 11pm, temps ranged from 18 in Salisbury and 19 in Meriden... to 27 in both New Haven and Bridgeport.
After near-record cold early Thursday morning, a big warming trend will commence. See below for details on just how warm it will get, and how long we'll be precip-free!
Mark
TONIGHT…
After a very cold day, temperatures will hit rock bottom tonight. The combination of a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the teens in many outlying areas by morning. We are forecasting a low of 17 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. The record low for November 19th for the Greater Hartford Area is 12 degrees, set in 1924. The record low for Bridgeport is 23 degrees, set in 2014. A veil of high clouds will arrive toward dawn, and that could keep temperatures from going even lower than currently forecast.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
High pressure will move offshore tomorrow. After a very cold morning, a strong south to southwesterly flow of milder air will develop, and that will send temperatures rising well into the 40s. It is going to be a breezy afternoon with gusts to over 20 mph possible. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly sunny.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, and not nearly as cold with lows in the 30s.
Temperatures will continue to trend upward through the end of the week. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will rise through the 50s to near 60 degrees! That is an incredible turnaround! From lows in the teens to highs near 60 less than 36 hours later! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and once again a southwesterly breeze could gust to 20 mph or higher.
THE WEEKEND BEFORE THANKSGIVING…
A cold front will pass through the state by early Saturday morning. However, cold air will lag behind the front. Therefore, Saturday will be comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The sky should be mostly sunny. Overall, a very nice start to the weekend.
The second half of the weekend won’t be quite as nice. Highs pressure will roll by to our north Saturday night and Sunday, and it will force cooler air southward across all of New England. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s Saturday night, and highs on Sunday will only be in the 40s to near 50. A developing ocean flow will likely result in a deck of clouds overspreading the state on Sunday. While some spotty light rain or mixed precipitation can’t be completely ruled out, we are currently forecasting a dry day.
However, rain will likely develop Sunday night. At least temperatures will remain well above freezing.
NEXT WEEK…
An area of low pressure and a cold front will pass through Southern New England on Monday. Here in Connecticut, we can expect rain Monday morning, but it should end during the afternoon. We may see some partial clearing before the day is over as a drier northwesterly flow takes over. Highs will be in the 50s.
Colder air will overspread the state Monday night, and temperatures will fall into the range from 25-35.
High pressure will bring sunshine, but chilly air to the state on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s.
Another storm system is expected to send rain our way by late Tuesday night or Wednesday. For now, we are forecasting highs 50-55.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
