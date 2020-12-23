TODAY, 12/23/20…
Today is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week! High pressure will drift across New England, and that means the wind will be light. The sky will be mostly sunny, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon. After a cold morning, temperatures should reach the low and middle 40s this afternoon. Lows tonight will range from 25-35.
A CHRISTMAS STORM…
A large storm will track to the west of Connecticut on Christmas Eve, then it will drag a strong cold front across Connecticut Christmas morning (Friday). Weather conditions will begin to deteriorate on Christmas Eve Day (Thursday). The sky will become cloudy and there will be a rising chance for showers during the afternoon. Plus, a mild southerly wind will become progressively stronger throughout the day as temperatures rise into the 50s.
The worst of the storm will arrive tomorrow night. That’s when the rain will be heavy at times, and the southerly wind could gust to over 50 mph, possible over 60 mph. With temperatures reaching 55-60, there will be plenty of melting snow. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow could result in poor drainage and basement flooding. Additionally, flooding may occur on some smaller streams and rivers. Total rainfall is expected to range from 1-3”. However, since there is 1-2” of water in the snow cover, it would be the equivalent of 2-5” of rain. A FLOOD WATCH has already been issued for Litchfield County and that could be expanded to include more of the state. Also, power outages are quite possible, especially if wind gusts to over 60 mph materialize. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties and all of Middlesex, New London and Northern Litchfield Counties. That too could be expanded. A temperature inversion may prevent the strongest winds aloft from reaching the ground, and hopefully that will be the case. The other issue on Christmas Eve will be fog. With mild, moist air flowing across the cold snow cover, areas of dense fog are likely.
Heavy rain should end by midday Friday, then weather conditions will improve during the afternoon. Christmas afternoon should be partly sunny and breezy. After early morning highs of 55-60, temperatures will fall back through the 40s, then into the 30s during the afternoon.
THE WEEKEND…
Fortunately, the weekend will be quiet and seasonably cold. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Morning lows will be near 20, and afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with a lighter wind. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The wind will be light.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A storm system is expected to bring a wintry mix of wet snow and rain to the state late Monday and Monday night. For now, it does not look like a big storm, but it is something we’ll need to monitor closely. Before any precipitation arrives on Monday, temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s.
Intensifying low pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday. That should produce a gusty northwest wind across Southern New England. The air will also turn colder. Temperatures should rise no higher than the 30s on Tuesday, then it will turn much colder late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
