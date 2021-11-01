OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for October for the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
November got off to a beautiful start today, and we can expect a very nice evening. The sky will be mainly clear, and temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the 40s. There will likely be an increase in cloud cover toward dawn, and temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and lower 40s. There may be a little frost in the normally colder locations.
TUESDAY…
A weak disturbance will produce a lot of cloudiness tomorrow, but it will be moisture starved. Therefore, there will only be a slight chance for a shower or sprinkle. With limited sunshine, afternoon highs will be held to the 50s. Overall, weather conditions will be pretty good for Election Day!
The sky will become clear tomorrow night, and we may have our first freeze of the season with the mercury dipping close to 32 degrees. The last time the mercury dipped to 32 degrees in the Hartford Area was all the way back on April 22nd.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
High pressure will become well established over the Northeast during the middle and end of the week. It will deflect a storm to the south of New England Thursday night and Friday. That means we can look forward to a stretch of dry weather, but temperatures will average below normal.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the low and middle 50s. Wednesday night will be clear and quite chilly with lows 25-35. Some outlying areas will experience a hard freeze.
Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another frost or freeze is likely Thursday night with lows 25-35.
Friday will be another mostly sunny, chilly day with highs in the lower 50s. Friday night will be clear and cold with yet another frost or freeze. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Daylight Saving Time will come to an end this weekend. That means we’ll be turning our clocks back 1 hour at bedtime Saturday night. Sunrise on Saturday will be at 7:30, and the sun will set at 5:38. Sunrise on Sunday will be at 6:31, but it will set quite early at 4:37! It is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors now that we are heading into the heating season. We want to make sure all devices are working properly.
At least it is shaping up to be a nice weekend with high pressure remaining in place. The sky will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Plus, temperatures will be on the rise. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, and Sunday’s highs will be close to 60 degrees!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The warming trend will carry over into Monday and beyond. Monday should be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.