THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Showers will begin around midnight and continue through the morning. We’re expecting about a quarter inch of rain from this round. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by sunrise. Cloud cover will increase and overcast will be the story moving forward. Overall, it’ll be a pleasant evening until the rain begins.
EARLY WEEK…
As the day begins, most of us will not see rain on Monday. Isolated showers will continue through the day ahead of our next system. A flash flood watch is in effect from 8 PM Monday to 5 PM on Tuesday. Heavy rain will start just after sunset and will continue to pound Connecticut overnight. Isolated flash flooding is most likely in the southern counties. Winds will be marginally strong enough for tree damage by Monday afternoon, but the strongest winds will be Tuesday afternoon as the deepening low approaches Southern New England. Winds will gust up to 50 mph. The eastern shoreline could see some gusts up to 55 mph, so some power disruptions will be possible. The rain should back off into Tuesday evening. The storm could become stationary into Wednesday, but the system should be too far east to give us much more trouble. When it’s all said and done, the entire state should receive 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Isolated showers can be expected on Wednesday. The silver lining of this forecast is that high temperatures will wobble around 60 degrees, so it’ll be cozy but not cold. We should see some sunbreaks on Wednesday. Thursday will be our day off from rain chances and a great day to rake some leaves that the wind ripped off.
LATE WEEK…
Another low-pressure system will approach New England on Friday. This will be a much broader and weaker low, so we are not anticipating any hazards at the moment. Rain is likely by the evening on Friday. On-and-off showers will fall throughout Saturday. This will be another overcast stretch. Fortunately, the system should depart on Sunday, but isolated showers remain possible for Halloween. Considering how active the week is overall, it won’t be too bad. Trick-or-treating is a green light, but it would be wise to bring an umbrella!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.68”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.