October like weather has returned this morning! Some cooler air has filtered in and temperatures across our state are anywhere from the low 40s to the mid 50s! That's about 10-15 degrees cooler in many areas than we were yesterday 24 hours ago. Winds are slightly breezy coming in from the north. It's going to be a nice day but just much cooler than yesterday, with less sunshine.
It's a perfect day for leaf peeping or to get some raking done as we will stay mostly dry through today and this evening. High temperatures will be anywhere from the mid to late 50s, even approaching 60 degrees along the shoreline but it's definitely a more fall-like feel.
Tonight, lows will be seasonably chilly anywhere from the mid 30s in some northern spots to low to mid 40s elsewhere. Although no frost advisories have been issued for our state, there are some right to the north of our border in central Mass.
Weak high pressure will bring us some more sunshine for Sunday- which is the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will be a few degrees higher in the low 60s, which is right on par with our normal temperatures for this time of year.
After roughly a 2-week period of primarily gorgeous, storm-free weather… a big pattern change is on tap after the weekend. Temperatures will be more in line with what is typical or normal for the final days of October, but things become unsettled. Multiple storm systems will bring rain chances throughout the week. There is a lot of uncertainty with regard to timing, but as of now, we’ll start the week with showers Monday morning. More rain looks likely Tuesday. It looks like those showers linger into Wednesday morning, but otherwise the afternoon looks partly cloudy and breezy. Then, another storm system takes at Southern New England very later Thursday into Friday.
Lorin Richardson
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.68”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
