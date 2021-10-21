THURSDAY & FRIDAY...
Yesterday was quite a day! Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures peaked in the mid-70s across the state, well above average (by over 15°). In fact, at Bridgeport, the record for October 20th of 75 from 1952 was broken, as the mercury hit 77!
This morning, we are starting off with temperatures mostly in the 50s, although along the shoreline we have a couple 60 degree temps. It is going to be another nice and sunny day- with a little more cloud cover than yesterday. Temperatures will once again be above average and in the 70s-- However, we aren't expecting to break any records as the record in Hartford stands of 82 degrees (from 1920) and the one for Bridgeport of 78 (from 1963) looks like they will stay put.
A cold front moves through the region tomorrow into early Friday that will spread cloud cover across Southern New England and perhaps generate a brief shower or sprinkle (but many communities will remain dry). We’ll end the week under a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s --- so, it will be cooler but still above average for this time of year.
THE WEEKEND…
When it comes to the weekend, it should feature seasonable temperatures. Saturday, we’ll likely see more clouds than sun. While an isolated shower is possible, most of the time will be dry. Sunday now appears brighter. Then, clouds increase as we close out the weekend, and some rain is possible Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday could start a little wet, with lingering showers from Sunday night. Then, partial clearing gets underway. Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be dry, with at times more clouds than sunshine. This timeframe is a little uncertain provided a storm system could be lurking nearby. For now, we’re going optimistically dry.
For early next week, we’re also tracking what could be the coldest air mass to overspread the region since spring. We’re currently forecasting highs in the 50s, with lows in the 30s! The last time the Hartford Area had a temperature in the 30s was over 5 months ago, on May 14th!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Lorin Richardson
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.68”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
