TONIGHT & SUNDAY…
Winds are slowly but surely backing down across the state. Winds will still be noticeable at sunrise, but most of Sunday should feature calm conditions. Temperatures will drop like a rock tonight given the combo of clear skies and dry air. It’ll be harsh if you’re doing anything outdoors around sunrise. Cloud cover will increase on Sunday, but the lack of winds should be something to enjoy. This will be the last day of carefree weather before the storm on Monday.
WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
WINTER STORM COOPER
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
A significant winter storm will start Monday morning along the coast. Winds will be fierce on Monday and steady on Tuesday. Power outages are not out of the question. By noon, snow should have reached the entire state. The commute will be impacted Monday morning, but the storm should crescendo around the evening commute. At this point, most of the state has received 3 to 9 inches of snow. Driving will be dangerous all afternoon and night, but the intensity should start to decrease after midnight. A crucial part of the forecast will be when ocean air gets roped off the Harbor and Cape into Eastern Connecticut. This will boost temperatures even after dark causing some areas to switch to mixed precipitation. Some rain is possible for the New London area.
Temperatures will once again fall below freezing Tuesday morning for the entire state causing roads to ice up after they temporarily improved. To be clear, most of the state will not experience a precipitation type change. Snow will be the dominate type for Western and Northern Connecticut. This rain/snow line may reach Hartford, but the most likely outcome is that the metro area is snow from start to finish. Light snow will continue for most of Tuesday and wrap up near nightfall.
REST OF THE WEEK…
Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies, but the wind field will still engulf the state. Temperatures will barely break the freezing mark. Thursday will be a very nice day with temperatures near 40, calm winds, and plenty of sunshine.
The core of the next storm will be in Northern New England. Rain and maybe a few mixed showers will be possible Friday evening and Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue their upward trend this weekend giving us 40s. Long range models indicate mainly above average temperatures.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
