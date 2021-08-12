THURSDAY RECAP…
Today’s intense heat featured temperatures well into the 90s, and heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees! Temperatures reached near record levels. The afternoon high at Bradley International Airport (representing the Greater Hartford Area) was 95 degrees, and the high in Bridgeport was 93 degrees. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for August 12th is 98 degrees, set in 1944. The record high for Bridgeport is 94 degrees, set in 2016. For the Greater Hartford Area, the number of days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees is now up to 19.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
***AN AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for most Connecticut until 11:00 pm this evening. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING and HEAT ADVISORY will expire at 8:00 pm***
Tonight, will be another warm, muggy, and uncomfortable night. Temperatures will drop into the 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 70s across most of the state. There will be the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. There may be an isolated strong or severe storm this evening.
FRIDAY…
***A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for all of Connecticut***
The 3rd heat wave of 2021 will become official tomorrow since it will be the 3rd consecutive day with highs in the 90s. For August 13th, the record high for the Greater Hartford Area is 99 degrees, set in 2016. For Bridgeport, the record high is 95 degrees, also set in 2016. For now, we expect temperatures to remain below record levels. The heat index will surpass 100 degrees once again, perhaps as high as 105 degrees. While a few thunderstorms could pop up tomorrow afternoon, the best chance for a storm may come tomorrow night with the arrival of a weak cold front. Once again, there may be a few isolated strong to severe storms.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday could very well be the 4th day of the heat wave with highs around 90. At least the heat and humidity won’t be as intense. By Saturday afternoon, the tally of days with a high of at least 90 degrees could increase to 21 for the year! As mentioned above, it currently stands at 19 days.
Cooler and drier air will move into the state Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures will dip to 55-65 by late Saturday night. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 80s, and the humidity will be low! Sunday night will be the coolest night of the next 7 days with lows mostly in the 50s! Great sleeping weather!
A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny as high pressure spreads drier air into the state. High pressure will move over the region Saturday night and Sunday. The sky will become clear Saturday night, and Sunday will be a near perfect summer day with mostly sunny skies.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will set up shop over the Northeast for several days, and that means we can expect a stretch of dry weather through midweek, and perhaps evening longer. Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs 80-85. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may be feeling more 90-degree heat by Wednesday and Thursday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny all 4 days. The next chance for a shower or thunderstorm may not come until Thursday night or Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 12th, there have been 19 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 3 days in August. Through the 12th of August last year, there were 34 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
