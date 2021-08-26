*** A HEAT ADVISORY has been extended for much of the state, it now runs through Friday evening due to the brutal combo of heat and high humidity***
THURSDAY RECAP…
Under a mostly sunny sky, and as expected, temperatures across CT were even hotter than yesterday. The mercury hit the upper 80s to lower 90s at the shoreline (in fact, 2° from the record at Bridgeport where the high was 92); inland many communities peaked between 90 and 95 (94 was the official high at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area). This is the 7th time this month and 23rd time this year to hit or eclipse 90!
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Under a mainly clear sky, temperatures slowly drop through the 80s this evening. Overnight, thanks to the high humidity, patchy fog could develop as we head toward daybreak. Temperatures will be quite warm, as they only bottom out between 70 and 75 --- that’s 10 to 15° above the average low of 60!
A 4th HEAT WAVE...
For our part of the country, a heat wave is defined as 3 consecutive days of highs 90-degrees or greater. So after today, we need to hit at least 90 tomorrow (at Bradley Airport) to make our 4th heat wave of the year official.
While it will certainly be hot & humid to end the week, the heat index won’t be *as* extreme (down just a notch compared to today). Under a mix of sun and clouds temperatures during the afternoon peak in the lower 90s inland, 85 to 90 at the shoreline. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s. Also, unlike today --- it won’t be entirely dry as there will be a chance for isolated afternoon/evening storms in advance of a cold front. The severe risk isn’t high, but any storms that do pop up could produce heavy rain given the atmosphere is loaded with moisture.
THE WEEKEND...
Behind the front, the weekend features a BIG drop in temperature, but it won’t be one filled with sunshine. The front stalls far enough to our southwest that Saturday won’t be a washout. However, some showers can’t be ruled out and with high pressure to our northeast, an onshore flow will lead to more clouds than sun. Temps only peak in the 70s --- that’s about 15° cooler than Friday and below the average high of 82! Most of Sunday looks dry and a bit milder, with highs near or just above 80 with enough sunshine. Later in the day, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
EARLY NEXT WEEK...
Temperatures Monday top out between 80 and 85. We’ll see more clouds than sun with a chance for late day rain/storms as another front heads into Southern New England. Tuesday, as of now, looks dry and warm. Then by Wednesday, highs are back in the 70s with a chance for showers/storms that last into Thursday. The midweek rain appears to have a connection to Ida, as remnants could ride along a stalled offshore frontal boundary. It’s currently over the southwestern Caribbean and is forecast to make a landfall late weekend over the US Gulf Coast. We’ll be monitoring this evolving situation closely as additional heavy rain could renew flooding concerns.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 26th, there have been 23 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 7 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90 degree days in a year)!
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
