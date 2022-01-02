SUNDAY…
Another day, another foggy start! Across the state visibility is somewhat low although previous dense fog advisories have been cancelled. However- still take it slow on the roads as some areas still only have 1/2 a mile of visibility. Our mild stretch of temperatures continues are still very mild out there this morning- anywhere from 46- 52 degrees.
Once again, clouds will be in control of the forecast today. It's unlikely to see any sun and a couple of stray and spot showers are possible on and off through the day. Our high temperatures climb anywhere from the low- mid 50s, which once again is extremely warm to kick off January as our normal high for the Hartford area is only 36 degrees.
The above average warmth comes to an end tonight! As a cold front arrives, there won't be a lot of moisture to work with and there may be some spots of mixed precipitation. Temperatures plummet into the low to mid 20s for tonight and wind will pick up. There is a slight chance for some flurries in the NW hills.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Tomorrow will feel cold! We will top out in the 30s, but a blustery northerly wind will make it feel like it's only in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. We are on the edge of a coastal system and expected to get some light snowfall along the shoreline and through New London county for tomorrow morning. It all really depends how far north a coastal system goes and it looks like chances are increasing to see some of that snow. If we do see accumulating snow, the shoreline and SE corner have the greatest chance to see it. As the day progresses, clouds and any of that snow will part to some sunshine for the afternoon.
Skies will clear Monday night, and this will assist temperatures plummeting into the teens! Tuesday will feature a good amount of sunshine, some light cloud cover and seasonal January temps in the mid-30s. On the plus side, the winds will be calm.
A warm from arrives on Wednesday that will bring more overcast and a round of afternoon or evening showers. Highs will bounce back into the 40s with calm conditions.
On Thursday, a coastal low will climb northward and the winds will increase. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs will be in the mid-40s. For the end of the workweek, we are tracking a system that could bring some moderate snow, and some rain along the shoreline. Highs will reach the upper 30s. The GFS, American model at the moment has most of the storm missing us but the European model has it bringing that snow and rain. We will keep you updated!
Colder air moves back in for the weekend. Saturday will shape out to be a cold day in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks warmer with more cloud cover.
Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
