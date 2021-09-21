THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Today is another great day! Some areas are covered with clouds while other spots are seeing a good amount of sunshine. As high pressure moves offshore, humidity will remain comfortable and temperatures will be in the low-mid 70s.
Clouds will build gradually into tonight as moisture moves in from the southeast. We will feel muggy heading through tomorrow and there is an increased chance of showers through the day, we could even see an isolated storm. Tomorrow is the first official day of fall as the autumnal equinox kicks off at 3:21 PM. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Ahead of a slow-moving cold front, we are expecting rain for Thursday and the first half of Friday. Although the timing through Friday still remains uncertain, both days will be somewhat grey with cloudy skies and breezy conditions. We are hoping the front moves out quickly for Friday, if that happens we will see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon! Highs will be in the low 70s through the afternoon.
THE WEEKEND…
Right now, the weekend looks overall pretty nice! If that front lingers around longer, there is a chance of some rain on Saturday. Otherwise skies will be clear and bright for Saturday and we can't rule out the very slight chance of a shower on Sunday.
NEX WEEK…
Monday looks to be dry and bright, but cooler with highs between 65 and 70.
Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.