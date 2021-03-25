THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a warm day with temperatures reaching the 70s in many communities, tonight will be quite mild. Temperatures will drop through the 60s and 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, though some upper 40s are possible near the coast. This evening will be dry, but showers will develop around or after midnight. Patchy fog is possible late tonight.
FRIDAY…
A strong storm will track to the west of New England tomorrow. The trailing cold front will sweep through Connecticut during the mid to late afternoon. Before the front arrives, a strong south-southwesterly breezy will pump balmy air into the state. It will be a bit humid as well. Highs will range from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s inland. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for March 26th is 74 degrees, set in 1922. The record high for Bridgeport is 70 degrees, set in 1954. It could be close!
The wind will switch around to the northwest by tomorrow evening, and it will get quite gusty for several hours. Gusts to 40-50 mph will be possible, and now the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Connecticut. Scattered showers will move across the state tomorrow morning, then the afternoon will be partly sunny. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, but the greatest risk for strong to severe thunderstorms will be to our north and west.
The northwesterly wind will usher cooler, drier air into the state tomorrow night, and temperatures will dip into the low and middle 40s by morning.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
The first half of the weekend will be quite pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. High pressure will move into the region throughout the day, and that means the wind will become light. Clouds will overspread the state later Sunday night. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and lower 40s.
Without a doubt, Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities. A coastal storm will spread rain into the state on Sunday. Rain will develop by late morning, and we’ll get a good soaking during the afternoon and evening. There will be areas of fog too. Highs will be in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
A strong northwest wind will bring chilly conditions to the state on Monday. Despite a partly sunny sky, temperatures will only peak in the 40s to near 50 degrees! The northwest wind will gust to 40 mph, and wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s much of the day. Monday night will be breezy and cold with lows 25-30.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny and a little more comfortable in the afternoon with highs 55-60. By midweek, a southerly flow will pump milder air into the state. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s Wednesday afternoon.
A cold front will pass through the state Wednesday night with a round of showers, and a few showers could linger into early Thursday morning. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler with highs near 50.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
