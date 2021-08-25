WEDNESDAY RECAP…
Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures hit the upper 80s and lower 90s inland. At Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area… the temp hit 91, the 6th time this month and 22nd time this year to hit or eclipse 90! Along the shoreline, temps peaked in the mid-80s.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Under a mainly clear sky, temperatures slowly drop from the 80s into the 70s after sunset. Any lingering spotty cloudiness will erode. Overnight, temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s (nearly 10 degrees above average). Areas of fog develop toward daybreak.
A 4th HEAT WAVE...
For our part of the country, to have a heat wave we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher (as measured at Bradley Int’l Airport). So after today, we need to hit at least 90 tomorrow and then again Friday to make our 4th heat wave of the year official.
Tomorrow we should again see a lot of sunshine. While most of the time for much of the state it will be dry, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out (but the chance appears to be very low). This is due to instability with daytime heating, in tandem with afternoon sea breezes that could lead to spotty development. We expect highs to be a degree or two higher than today, reaching 90 to 95 (especially inland). Additionally, the humidity will be at/near uncomfortable levels. As high pressure moves offshore, a southwesterly flow will pump even muggier air into the state. Factoring in a dew point near or above 70 degrees, the heat index (or what it will ‘feel like’) will reach 95 to 100! Because of this, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the state through this evening. Also, an Air Quality Alert has been posted for the shoreline.
Friday, as we close out the week, highs should again reach and exceed 90 inland. The humidity, however, may come down a bit. In advance of a cold front, a late day shower or storm will be possible toward and after sunset.
THE WEEKEND...
The last weekend of August still features some relief from the heat and high humidity, but the 2 days won’t be dry and filled with sunshine. Saturday will be cloudy and cooler, dramatically so. With an onshore flow, we’re forecasting highs only in the 70s with scattered showers and drizzle. Sunday should be a drier day, also a bit milder (compared to Saturday). With enough sunshine, temps could reach or top 80.
EARLY NEXT WEEK...
Temperatures trend warmer Monday, topping out between 80 and 85. We’ll see more clouds than sun with a chance for late day rain/storms. Tuesday, as of now looks dry and humid. Then by Wednesday, highs are back in the 70s with a chance for showers/storms.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 25th, there have been 22 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 6 days in August. Through the 25th of August last year, there were 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90 degree days in a year)!
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
