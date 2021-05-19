YESTERDAY'S RECAP…
Yesterday was the warmest day of the year, and the warmest day since September 10th of last year! That’s when the high temperature was 83 degrees at Bradley International Airport. In many locations, the temperature topped 80 degrees as well.
WEDNESDAY…
Today will be even warmer than yesterday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid and upper 80s over portions of interior Connecticut. Beach temperatures will range from the mid-70s to the lower 80s. The coolest weather will be in coastal sections of New London County. With a weak area of high pressure in place, the wind will be light and variable.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows 55-60.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in New England. Tomorrow will be dry with partly sunny skies. Friday will be partly sunny as well, although a few isolated or widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop up during the afternoon. Both days will be warm, but probably not as warm as today. We are forecasting highs in the low and middle 80s. The nights will be mild with lows in the 50s to near 60.
THE WEEKEND…
The risk of showers and thunderstorms will be greater over the weekend, but dry weather will prevail most of the time. At this point, we believe the best chance for showers will be on Saturday. Saturday should be partly to mostly cloudy with highs 75-80. Sunday should be partly sunny and a little warmer with highs 80-85. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon.
The air will turn a little cooler Sunday night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will build southward out of Canada, and it will bring dry, refreshing weather on Monday! The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the 70s. Monday night will be nice and cool with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Warmer air will take another run at New England by Tuesday. The result will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky and perhaps a few stray showers. Highs will be in the 70s, but Wednesday should be breezy and much warmer.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
