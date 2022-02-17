THUSDAY RECAP…
As expected, it was feeling like spring (more like April) today across the state. Temperatures peaked in the upper 50s and lower 60s inland. At Bradley Airport, the high was 62… just 2 degrees shy of the record (from 1981) for this date! Along the shoreline, with a wind coming in from off the chilly water of the Sound, temperatures topped out between 50 and 55.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
The unseasonably mild weather continues, and the wind intensifies in advance of a cold front. Rain also becomes likely, before midnight, from west to east. A High Wind Warning is in effect tonight for much of eastern and coastal CT; meanwhile, for the rest of the state, a Wind Advisory is in place. Overnight, and toward daybreak, gusts could top 50 mph. This is when we expect the strongest wind out of the southwest, prior to the front’s arrival. Given this, isolated power outages will be possible. As the front moves through, near the commute time, rumbles of thunder are possible. If any storms develop, heavier rain is likely.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
In the wake of the potent cold front that brings the of rain and gusty wind, we’ll end the week on a brighter note. However, we’ll transition from unseasonably warm back to winter as temperatures drop as the day progresses. They’ll peak predawn in the 50s, then by lunch time drop through the 40s and by the evening commute drop through the 30s. Factoring in the wind, it will feel much colder. While the worst of the wind will be very early in the day, the afternoon will still feature gusts between 25 and 35 mph. If you have evening plans, temps will be in the 20s but expect a wind chill in the teens!
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
Saturday, we’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for light snow or some flurries as a disturbance passes through New England. It will be seasonably cold as temperatures top out in the mid to upper 30s, but a breeze will make it feel chiller. Sunday is a calmer, brighter day with highs near 40. By Monday, we’ll also see ample sunshine and it will be milder with highs near 50!
Overall, the Presidents’ Day weekend starts chilly then ends mild.
NEXT WEEK…
Temperatures continue trending milder Tuesday into Wednesday, this is also when we’ll see our next chance for rain. Behind a cold front, Thursday looks dry but cooler with highs in the 40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
